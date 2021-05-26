Cancel
Astronomy

Dark matter and dark energy: the mysterious ingredients in our universe

By Marcelo Gleiser
Big Think
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe history of modern cosmology is one of the great triumphs of the human imagination. Still, mysteries abound, particularly the nature of dark matter and dark energy. Science moves forward by embracing the unknown as a challenge; taking the wrong turn is part of the way forward. "Where did everything...

bigthink.com
Vera Rubin
Businessarxiv.org

Quantum Computing for Inflationary, Dark Energy and Dark Matter Cosmology

Cosmology is in an era of rapid discovery especially in areas related to dark energy, dark matter and inflation. Quantum cosmology treats the cosmology quantum mechanically and is important when quantum effects need to be accounted for, especially in the very early Universe. Quantum computing is an emerging new method of computing which excels in simulating quantum systems. Quantum computing may have some advantages when simulating quantum cosmology, especially because the Euclidean action of gravity is unbounded from below, making the implementation of Monte Carlo simulation problematic. In this paper we present several examples of the application of quantum computing to cosmology. These include a dark energy model that is related to Kaluza-Klein theory, dark matter models where the dark sector is described by a self interacting gauge field or a conformal scalar field and an inflationary model with a slow roll potential. We implement quantum computations in the IBM QISKit software framework and show how to apply the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) and Evolution of Hamiltonian (EOH) algorithms to solve the Wheeler-DeWitt equation that can be used to describe the cosmology in the mini-superspace approximation. We find excellent agreement with classical computing results and describe the accuracy of the different quantum algorithms. Finally we discuss how these methods can be scaled to larger problems going beyond the mini-superspace approximation where the quantum computer may exceed the performance of classical computation.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hidden Dark Matter from Starobinsky Inflation

The Starobinsky inflation model is one of the simplest inflation models that is consistent with the cosmic microwave background observations. In order to explain dark matter of the universe, we consider a minimal extension of the Starobinsky inflation model with introducing the dark sector which communicates with the visible sector only via the gravitational interaction. In Starobinsky inflation model, a sizable amount of dark-sector particle may be produced by the inflaton decay. Thus, a scalar, a fermion or a vector boson in the dark sector may become dark matter. We pay particular attention to the case with dark non-Abelian gauge interaction to make a dark glueball a dark matter candidate. In the minimal setup, we show that it is difficult to explain the observed dark matter abundance without conflicting observational constraints on the coldness and the self-interaction of dark matter. We propose scenarios in which the dark glueball, as well as other dark-sector particles, from the inflaton decay become viable dark matter candidates. We also discuss possibilities to test such scenarios.
AstronomyPosted by
newschain

Dark matter mapped using light from 100 million galaxies

Researchers have created the largest ever map of dark matter, invisible material thought to account for 80% of the total matter of the universe. As matter curves space-time, astronomers are able to map its existence by looking at light travelling to Earth from distant galaxies. If the light has been...
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Dark energy survey releases most precise look at the universe's evolution

In 29 new scientific papers, the Dark Energy Survey examines the largest-ever maps of galaxy distribution and shapes, extending more than 7 billion light-years across the Universe. The extraordinarily precise analysis, which includes data from the survey's first three years, contributes to the most powerful test of the current best model of the Universe, the standard cosmological model. However, hints remain from earlier DES data and other experiments that matter in the Universe today is a few percent less clumpy than predicted.
AstronomyDigital Trends

Enormous sky survey creates the most accurate map yet of universe’s dark matter

We can’t see it, but we know it’s there: The mystery of dark matter has been puzzling astronomers since the 1930s. We know that ordinary matter makes up just 5% of all that exists in the universe, with the remaining 68% being made up of dark energy and 27% of dark matter. But the exact nature of this matter and energy remains a subject of debate.
AstronomySilicon Republic

The largest ever map of dark matter has been created by scientists

A new study has given scientists a better understanding of how the universe has changed from its infancy up to today. An international team of scientists has created the largest ever map of dark matter, giving us the most precise look at the universe’s evolution to date. Dark matter makes...
Sciencearxiv.org

Updated cosmological constraints on Macroscopic Dark Matter

We revise the cosmological phenomenology of Macroscopic Dark Matter (MDM) candidates, also commonly dubbed as Macros. A possible signature of MDM is the capture of baryons from the cosmological plasma in the pre-recombination epoch, with the consequent injection of high-energy photons in the baryon-photon plasma. By keeping a phenomenological approach, we consider two broad classes of MDM in which Macros are composed either of ordinary matter or antimatter. In both scenarios, we also analyze the impact of a non-vanishing electric charge carried by Macros. We derive constraints on the Macro parameter space from three cosmological processes: the change in the baryon density between the end of the Big Bang Nucleosynthesis (BBN) and the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) decoupling, the production of spectral distortions in the CMB and the kinetic coupling between charged MDM and baryons at the time of recombination. In the case of neutral Macros we find that the tightest constraints are set by the baryon density condition in most of the parameter space. For Macros composed of ordinary matter and with binding energy $I$, this leads to the following bound on the reduced cross-section: $\sigma_X/M_X \lesssim 6.8 \cdot 10^{-7} \left(I/\mathrm{MeV}\right)^{-1.56} \, \text{cm}^2 \, \text{g}^{-1}$. Charged Macros with surface potential $V_X$, instead, are mainly constrained by the tight coupling with baryons, resulting in $\sigma_X/M_X \lesssim 2 \cdot 10^{-11} \left(|V_X|/\mathrm{MeV}\right)^{-2} \text{cm}^2 \, \text{g}^{-1}$. Finally, we show that future CMB spectral distortions experiments, like PIXIE and SuperPIXIE, would have the sensitivity to probe larger regions of the parameter space: this would allow either for a possible evidence or for an improvement of the current bounds on Macros as dark matter candidates.
Astronomythewestonforum.com

Hidden Bridges of Dark Matter – Mapping reveals the distribution of dark matter around the Milky Way

Invisible filaments: New map shows the distribution of dark matter around the Milky Way – reveals some previously unknown structures. This includes many small strings connecting neighboring galaxies. This closer look at the hidden currents of matter in our cosmic environment could help clarify the nature of dark matter, according to astronomers in the “Journal of Astrophysics.”
Astronomyarxiv.org

Dark Matter Fraction in z~1 Star-Forming Galaxies

We present a observational study of the dark matter fraction in 225 rotation supported star-forming galaxies at $z\approx 0.9$ having stellar mass range: $ 9.0 \leq log(M_* \ \mathrm{M_\odot}) \leq 11.0$ and star formation rate: $0.49 \leq log \left(SFR \ \mathrm{[M_{\odot}\ yr^{-1}]} \right) \leq 1.77$. This is a sub sample of KMOS redshift one spectroscopic survey (KROSS) previously studied by \citet{GS20}. The stellar masses ($M_*$) of these objects were previously estimated using mass-to-light ratios derived from fitting the spectral energy distribution of the galaxies. Star formation rates were derived from the H$_\alpha$ luminosities. The total gas masses ($M_{gas}$) are determined by scaling relations of molecular and atomic gas \citep[][respectively] {Tacconi2018, Lagos2011}. The dynamical masses ($M_{dyn}$) are directly derived from the rotation curves (RCs) at different scale lengths (effective radius: $R_e$, $\sim 2 \ R_e$ and $\sim 3 \ R_e$) and then the dark matter fractions ($f_{ DM }=1-M_{bar}/M_{dyn}$) at these radii are calculated. We report that at $z\sim 1$ only a small fraction ($\sim 5\%$) of our sample has a low ($< 20\%$) DM fraction within $\sim$ 2-3 $R_e$. The majority ($> 72\%$) of SFGs in our sample have dark matter dominated outer disks ($\sim 5-10$ kpc) in agreement with local SFGs. Moreover, we find a large scatter in the fraction of dark matter at a given stellar mass (or circular velocity) with respect to local SFGs, suggesting that galaxies at $z \sim 1$, a) span a wide range of stages in the formation of stellar disks, b) have diverse DM halo properties coupled with baryons.
Sciencearxiv.org

Z-portal Continuum Dark Matter

We examine the possibility that dark matter (DM) consists of a gapped continuum, rather than ordinary particles. A Weakly-Interacting Continuum (WIC) model, coupled to the Standard Model via a Z-portal, provides an explicit realization of this idea. The thermal DM relic density in this model is naturally consistent with observations, providing a continuum counterpart of the "WIMP miracle". Direct detection cross sections are strongly suppressed compared to ordinary Z-portal WIMP, thanks to a unique effect of the continuum kinematics. Continuum DM states decay throughout the history of the universe, and observations of cosmic microwave background place constraints on potential late decays. Production of WICs at colliders can provide a striking cascade-decay signature. We show that a simple Z-portal WIC model with the gap scale between 40 and 110 GeV provides a fully viable DM candidate consistent with all current experimental constraints.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hidden Photon and Axion Dark Matter from Symmetry Breaking

A light hidden photon or axion-like particle is a good dark matter candidate and they are often associated with the spontaneous breaking of dark global or gauged U(1) symmetry. We consider the dark Higgs dynamics around the phase transition in detail taking account of the portal coupling between the dark Higgs and the Standard Model Higgs as well as various thermal effects. We show that the (would-be) Nambu-Goldstone bosons are efficiently produced via a parametric resonance with the resonance parameter $q\sim 1$ at the hidden symmetry breaking. In the simplest setup, which predicts a second order phase transition, this can explain the dark matter abundance for the axion or hidden photon as light as sub eV. Even lighter mass, as predicted by the QCD axion model, can be consistent with dark matter abundance in the case of first order phase transition, in which case the gravitational wave signals may be detectable by future experiments such as LISA and DECIGO.
Astronomyazpm.org

Episode 281: Tracking the distribution of dark matter between the galaxies

UA researchers searched for dark matter in the Large Magellanic Cloud (right) a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. Tracking the distribution of dark matter between the galaxies. University of Arizona astrophysicist Gurtina Besla spoke to Tim Swindle, director of the University of Arizona Space Institute. Your browser does not...
ScienceDiscover Mag

How DNA Can Help In The Search for Dark Matter

The XENON1T dark matter experiment consists of a giant vat of liquid xenon in an underground chamber beneath the Gran Sasso mountain in Italy. Its task is to search for evidence of dark matter that astronomers cannot see but think fills the universe. Because the Solar System is moving rapidly...
AstronomyUniverse Today

A Dark Matter map of our Local Cosmic Neighborhood

Since it was first theorized in the 1970s, astrophysicists and cosmologists have done their best to resolve the mystery that is Dark Matter. This invisible mass is believed to make up 85% of the matter in the Universe and accounts for 27% of its mass-energy density. But more than that, it also provides the large-scale skeletal structure of the Universe (the cosmic web), which dictates the motions of galaxies and material because of its gravitational influence.
AstronomyPhys.org

HIRAX: Looking deep into the universe for answers about dark matter

How is matter distributed within our universe? And what is the mysterious substance known as dark energy made of? HIRAX, a new large telescope array comprising hundreds of small radio telescopes, should provide some answers. Among those instrumental in developing the system are physicists from ETH Zurich. "It's an exciting...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Phenomenology of the Hidden SU(2) Vector Dark Matter Model

Nabil Baouche (Jijel U, & ENS-Kouba Algiers), Amine Ahriche (Sharjah U. & ICTP Trieste), Gaber Faisel (Isparta U.), Salah Nasri (UAEU. Al-Ain & ICTP Trieste) We investigate the phenomenology of an extension of the Standard Model (SM) by a non-abelian gauge group $SU(2)_{HS}$ where all SM particles are singlets under this gauge group, and a new scalar representation $\phi$ that is singlet under SM gauge group and doublet under $SU(2)_{HS}$. In this model, the dark matter (DM) candidates are the three mass degenerate dark photons $A_{i}$ $(i=1,2,3)$ of $SU(2)_{HS}$; and the hidden sector interacts with the (SM) particles through the Higgs portal interactions. Consequently, there will be a new CP-even scalar $\eta$ that could be either heavier or lighter than the SM-like Higgs. By taking into account all theoretical and experimental constraints such as perturbativity, unitarity, vacuum stability, non-SM Higgs decays, DM direct detection, DM relic density, we found viable DM is possible in the range from GeV to TeV. Within the viable parameters space, the both of the triple Higgs coupling and the di-Higgs production at LHC14 could be enhanced or reduced depending on the scalar mixing and the mass of the scalar particle $\eta$.