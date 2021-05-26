Dark matter and dark energy: the mysterious ingredients in our universe

Nabil Baouche (Jijel U, & ENS-Kouba Algiers), Amine Ahriche (Sharjah U. & ICTP Trieste), Gaber Faisel (Isparta U.), Salah Nasri (UAEU. Al-Ain & ICTP Trieste) We investigate the phenomenology of an extension of the Standard Model (SM) by a non-abelian gauge group $SU(2)_{HS}$ where all SM particles are singlets under this gauge group, and a new scalar representation $\phi$ that is singlet under SM gauge group and doublet under $SU(2)_{HS}$. In this model, the dark matter (DM) candidates are the three mass degenerate dark photons $A_{i}$ $(i=1,2,3)$ of $SU(2)_{HS}$; and the hidden sector interacts with the (SM) particles through the Higgs portal interactions. Consequently, there will be a new CP-even scalar $\eta$ that could be either heavier or lighter than the SM-like Higgs. By taking into account all theoretical and experimental constraints such as perturbativity, unitarity, vacuum stability, non-SM Higgs decays, DM direct detection, DM relic density, we found viable DM is possible in the range from GeV to TeV. Within the viable parameters space, the both of the triple Higgs coupling and the di-Higgs production at LHC14 could be enhanced or reduced depending on the scalar mixing and the mass of the scalar particle $\eta$.