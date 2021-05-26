Joe Tsai buys pro lacrosse expansion team in Las Vegas at reported price of $10 million

Joe Tsai may own the Brooklyn and Long Island Nets and the New York Liberty but his first love has always been lacrosse which he played at Lawrenceville School in New Jersey and at Yale. He has owned the San Diego Seals in the National Lacrosse League, the indoor league, since 2017 and has an investment as well in the Premier Lacrosse League, the outdoor league. His daughter, Alex, plays for the Hong Kong national team and Stanford.