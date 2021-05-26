Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians and Bay Mills Indian Community unite to introduce new Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Tribal Community Response Plans

By Press Pool
indiancountrytoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident of the Bay Mills Indian Community, Whitney Gravelle, and Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Chairperson, Aaron Payment, came together on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to unveil their Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Tribal Community Response Plans. The ceremony included support from speakers U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Attorney for Western Michigan Andrew Byerly Birge, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Senator Gary Peters. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) plan, commonly referred to as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), now includes all persons. "Today, we collectively commit to ensuring equality in our responses to violence committed against all genders. We will no longer promote gender stereotypes." explained Jami Moran, Program Services Director for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Advocacy Resource Center.

indiancountrytoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Tribes#Tribal People#Native American Women#State Violence#Central American#Western Michigan#Mmiwg#The Sault Ste#Tribal Nations#The Native American#United#Native People#Natives#Non Native Perpetrators#Mills#Advocacy#Sex Trafficking Victims#Speakers U S Department#U S Attorney#U S Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Americasanishinabeknews.ca

Ontario government launches Pathways to Safety: Ontario’s Strategy in Response to the Final Report into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

THUNDER BAY (May 27, 2021) – The Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA) and Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services acknowledge and honour the thousands of Indigenous women and girls taken from us by violence. Many of these women were mothers whose children have now been forced to navigate their lives without them. And so, we also honour and acknowledge the children, families, friends, and loved ones of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).
Minoritieskotatv.com

5k raises awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women

The South Dakota National Guard played an intricate role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of their regular month to month duties and deployments, soldiers were also responsible for helping the state respond to the pandemic. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. Lifescape creates unique opportunity...
Duluth, MNboreal.org

Video: American Indian Community Housing Organization dubbed "regional cultural treasure," will receive $500,000

Not only has AICHO been dubbed a "regional cultural treasure," but the organization is being awarded $500,000 to continue its work. This week, the McKnight Foundation announced Duluth's American Indian Community Housing Organization is one of 10 Minnesota recipients of a $12.6 million initiative to "honor organizations that have made a significant impact on our cultural landscape over decades."
MinoritiesReliefweb.int

Key considerations: Indigenous Peoples in COVID-19 response and recovery

Indigenous peoples have experienced heightened vulnerability during the COVID-19 pandemic and face disproportionately high COVID-19 mortality. To better address these vulnerabilities, it is critical to adapt COVID-19 programmes to the particular needs of indigenous peoples, as articulated by indigenous voices. It is also vital to link up with responses already ongoing and led by indigenous peoples to mitigate this crisis. This SSHAP brief discusses key considerations for COVID-19 response and recovery, with a particular focus on the Amazon region of South America. The considerations in this brief are drawn from a review of evidence and insights provided by indigenous leaders and researchers from several different continents. The considerations are rooted in key principles for indigenous community engagement, as articulated by indigenous peoples and organisations. This brief may be of interest to health and development policymakers and practitioners working in indigenous communities and territories and can be read in conjunction with the SSHAP background report on ‘Indigenous Peoples and COVID-19.’ This brief was developed for the Social Science in Humanitarian Action Platform (SSHAP) by IDS (Susana Araujo, Mariah Cannon, Megan Schmidt-Sane, Alex Shankland, Mieke Snijder, and Yi-Chin Wu). The brief is the responsibility of the SSHAP.
Rapid City, SDnewscenter1.tv

Native groups lead community search for missing indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The weekend was all about raising awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women. Several native groups led a community search on Saturday for missing woman Susan Fast Eagle and others. The Sahnish Scouts, Creek Patrol, and AIM Grassroots met to give volunteers an orientation on search team organizing, mapping and search protocols. Participants met at the Memorial Park Bandshell and were also asked to come with flyers they might have for missing relatives.
Amherst, MAhampshire.edu

Native American and Indigenous Studies Professor Robert Caldwell Brings Deep Research to His Teaching

Visiting Professor in Native American and Indigenous Studies Robert Caldwell joined the Hampshire community in the spring of 2021 as part of the Five College Consortium’s expansion of the Native American and Indigenous Studies (NAIS) certificate program. The NAIS program expansion was funded through a recent Mellon Grant, one of the largest made by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to the consortium to date, and one of the consortium’s largest grant awards from any funder in its 50-year history.
Watertown, SDsdpb.org

In The Moment: Inside The Missing And Murdered Indigenous Crisis

In the Moment, May 27, 2021 Show 1058. Lake Area Technical College in Watertown has recently received a gift of $10 million from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott (former wife of Jeff Bezos). Mike Cartney, president of Lake Area Technical College explains why. For SDPB's May Spotlight on Missing and...
SciencePhys.org

Indigenous peoples and local communities key to achieving biodiversity goals

An international study led by the ICTA-UAB states that recognizing indigenous peoples' and local communities' rights and agency is critical to addressing the current biodiversity crisis. Policies established by the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) could be ineffective if the rights and agency of...
Advocacyredlakenationnews.com

URBAN INDIAN CHILD WELFARE COMMUNITY HUB PROGRAM COORDINATOR - FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES

URBAN INDIAN CHILD WELFARE COMMUNITY HUB PROGRAM COORDINATOR. Closing: June 1, 2021 @ 12:00 p.m. This position will be responsible for planning and implementing a new program through Ombimindwa Urban office, the Community Hub. The Community Hub will provide culturally grounded support to children of pre-school and elementary school age and their families who are currently experiencing the child welfare systems off-homeland in the Twin Cities urban area. Primary objective is for families and children to have strong, Red Lake based supports to support reunification of parent(s) and child(ren). Program will also support relative caregivers who are temporarily caring for children, focusing on building kinship bonds and connections between all members of the family system. Reports to Urban Indian Child Welfare Team Lead Social Workers, full-time positions w/benefits, Salary; DOQ.
WorldUN News Centre

United Nations and Partners in Nepal Launch Emergency Covid-19 Plan and Call for International Solidarity to Bring Life-Saving Aid to Nepal’s Most Vulnerable People and Communities

As Nepal faces breaking point amidst its worst COVID-19 outbreak, the UN and partners today launched the Nepal Covid-19 Response Plan calling for US$ 83.7 million to mobilize an emergency response over the next three months to assist 750,000 of the most vulnerable people affected by the pandemic. After several...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Press

Chickahominy Indian Tribe cancels annual powwow amid the pandemic

The Chickahominy Indian Tribe announced Tuesday it will not host its annual fall festival and powwow this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-day event, which serves as a way to celebrate Native American culture, educate non-Native Americans and bring other tribes together, is typically hosted in late September. While COVID-19 cases are declining and more people are getting ...
MinoritiesPosted by
KPCW

Upcoming Community Conversation: Beyond the Letters - Uniting in Community

On The Mountain Life, Kris Campbell from Mountain Mediation joins Lynn and Pete to discuss an upcoming Community Conversation: Beyond the Letters - Uniting in Community. This conversation is set to take place on June 8, and you can join in this safe space to share your experience with or being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community and listen to others.