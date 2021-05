We already noted that in patch 9.1, you’ll be able to send Soul Ash to alts, meaning that you could conceivably farm Soul Ash on a bunch of your characters and funnel it towards one you want to craft a legendary for. And now, we’re discovering that Torghast will drop more Soul Ash, not just from the added levels 9 through 12, but more Soul Ash in the original 8 levels as well. How much more? Well, the good folks over at Wowhead have calculated it out, and we’re looking at a total of 1040 Soul Ash per wing, up from 570 on current servers. That’s almost twice as much — 570 x 2 = 1140, so just shy 100 Soul Ash from double what you can currently farm in a Torghast wing.