The Logic of Contesting States During a Crisis: Revelations from Uganda’s COVID-19 Fight

By Jacob Katumusiime Mwine-Kyarimpa
somatosphere.net
 17 days ago

On March 12th, 2021, students at Uganda’s Mbarara University of Science andTechnology (MUST) organised a strike. The strike, the students argued, was both a protest against online lectures and a demand for physical lectures. Notably, science and technology students protested a learning technology that was meant to ameliorate the coronavirus health crisis. One could easily interpret the strike as the result of uncaring students exacerbating the COVID-19 health threat. But how should we interpret the students’ strike at MUST? The strike reveals how state institutions condition(ed) public indifference with regard to COVID-19 response. The students’ strike at MUST was, in fact, a contestation against an exploitative socio-economic and political establishment. While the students’ strike at MUST is only a fraction of the many contestations against state institutional attempts at circumnavigating the threat of COVID-19, it illustrates how seeming denialism is a form of resistance against state power.

somatosphere.net
