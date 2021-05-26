Homebuyers Largely Happy With Their Pandemic Purchase
The pandemic brought an unexpected result to the housing markets: a rush of buyers looking for more land, more privacy and more lifestyle-based amenities. The ultra-competitive sellers’ market in the United States has driven prices up and made getting an offer accepted a real challenge. For those who were able to snag a house in the last year, however, the homeownership sentiment remains positive, according to new realtor.com® survey results.rismedia.com