Homebuyers Largely Happy With Their Pandemic Purchase

Cash is, and probably always will be, king when it comes to moving your offer for a home to the top of the list. But there are some other strategies, as well. In a survey of Zillow Premier Agents, more than four in 10 reported that an all-cash offer was the best strategy to break out of the pack. However, cash offers are not feasible for most buyers in the market, and agents use an assortment of strategies to win offers.