Chorus.ai, the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high growth Revenue teams, released Momentum by Chorus, a new native Salesforce experience that fundamentally transforms the way enterprises understand their customer relationships. Momentum by Chorus, which was first announced in Dec. 2020, brings the voice of the customer back to the CRM by aggregating every interaction from emails, calls, and video meetings to highlight key moments across the relationship history. Leveraging AI, Momentum empowers Revenue teams to identify and mitigate deal risks, while enabling sales leaders to forecast pipeline accurately. The new offering uses the most accurate form of data that Revenue teams can rely on – the direct conversations between account leaders and their clients.