Rhinelander Man Indicted on Federal Child Sex Trafficking Charges

An Alabama man and three others from Texas have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in the southeastern part of the state. Muta Bolden, 36, of Dothan, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years for his role in the crimes, according to Middle District of Alabama Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. Bolden was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.