Rhinelander Man Indicted on Federal Child Sex Trafficking Charges

By Rumble Press
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

A man from Rhinelander is facing federal child sex trafficking charges. The US Attorney’s Office says a grand jury indicted 35-year-old Paul Osterman for soliciting a 13-year-old Illinois girl for commercial sex on the MeetMe social media app. Prosecutors say Osterman traveled to Illinois to find the girl. The charges stem from a two-year investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

