Poblano peppers

If you’ve never tried cooking with Dr Pepper before, Ree Drummond would beg you to reconsider. "Dr Pepper is an addiction in our neck of the woods," she says. "I do love cooking with Dr Pepper. When it's cooked down, it's just a perfect mix of flavors." She's right, of course, especially when it comes to these Instant Pot ribs. Cracking open a can of soda to cook the ribs actually tenderizes and flavors the meat, resulting in a crowd-pleasing BBQ dinner you can make year-round. Not only are these sticky, tender, fall-off-the-bone ribs easy to make, but the Instant Pot helps to cut down on cook time so they come together faster than most other traditional rib recipes.