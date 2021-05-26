newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoopeston, IL

BOE tables reopening plans to await further guidance from state

By Jordan Crook Chronicle Editor
fordcountyrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hoopeston Area Board of Education tabled school reopening plans and remote learning plans for next school year at last week’s board meeting. Superintendent Robert Richardson said the reason the plans were tabled was because of a recent move by the Illinois State Board of Education that declared all schools must resume at the start of the 2021-22 school year fully in-person learning for all student learning days as long as remote learning be made available for students who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine or who are under a quarantine order from the local public health department or the Illinois Department of Public Health.

www.fordcountyrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoopeston, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Hoopeston, IL
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Business Plans#Public Schools#Health Plan#Public High Schools#Action Plan#Boe#Board#English#Maple Elementary School#Physical Education#Honeywell#Ha Cusd#Hahs#Lee Farms#District Chromebook#School Reopening Plans#Guidance#Final Pay Request#Summer Program Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Vermilion County, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

More News

The Vermilion County Health Department is reporting 14 more COVID-19 cases locally. Health Department Administrator Doug Toole says that the cases include four people in their 70’s and two people in their 60’s. There are currently 13 county residents who are hospitalized with the virus and 187 active cases. 9,572 total cases have been reported in the county since the pandemic began.
Vermilion County, ILDanville Commercial-News

County opens vaccination clinics to younger residents

DANVILLE — Vermilion County students ages 12 to 17 can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations at local vaccine clinics beginning today, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine was approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week for use in the 12-15 age group. It was previously available for ages 16 and up.
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois Statewlds.com

Giannoulias Receives Major Endorsement Ahead of 2022 Secretary of State Dem Primary

A former Illinois State Treasurer received a major endorsement to become the next Illinois Secretary of State. The Chicago Tribune reports that Alex Giannoulias won the endorsement of the 22-county Southern Illinois Democratic Chairs’ Association yesterday for the March 2022 primary. In addition, Giannoulias said he also received 4 other Downstate counties’ endorsements.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
wvik.org

Rental Payment Help for Illinois Residents

Help is available for Illinois residents who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic. The Illinois Housing Development Authority will provide up to 25,000 dollars in emergency assistance. Brian Hollenback, President and CEO of the Economic Growth Corporation in Rock Island, says landlords have to start the application...
Illinois Statehoiabc.com

New service aims to answer questions about the Illinois Court System

ILLINOIS (HOI) - Illinois Court Help launched Monday in an effort to connect people with the resources they need when navigating the state's court process. The free service allows people to call of text (833) 411-1121, where they will be connected with a trained court guide who can answer general or specific questions about Illinois' legal system.
Illinois StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Illinois offering $1.5 billion in housing assistance

CHICAGO — Applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available to help Illinois residents who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords to prevent evictions, according...
Illinois Statewgnradio.com

Gov. Pritzker rescinds emergency public health rules

Gov. Pritzker Aligns Illinois Mask Guidance with CDC for Fully Vaccinated People. Administration to Rescind Emergency Public Health Rules Following New CDC Guidance. CDC: Fully Vaccinated People No Longer Need to Wear a Mask in Most Instances or Practice Social Distancing. SPRINGFIELD – Following guidance from the CDC that fully...
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...