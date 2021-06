The Longhorns are less than three months out from the official start of the Steve Sarkisian era at Texas. The first-year head coach has his work cut out for him this season as Sarkisian and his staff look to build Texas back into a perennial powerhouse football program. While the return to prominence is unlikely to happen in Year 1, Sarkisian does have a prime opportunity to get things rolling in the right direction considering the level of talent returning from last season.