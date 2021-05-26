'Success breeds success': Rowing team tries to deliver third NCAA title for UT this spring

There was no doubt who the strongest team was as Rhode Island won its third straight Atlantic 10 Women's Rowing Championship on the Cooper River in Pennsauken, N.J. Saturday. For the second straight championship, the Rams won all three flights of competition, scoring the maximum 54 team points to easily claim the eighth conference title in program history. With the title, Rhode Island qualified for the NCAA Women's Rowing Championship, which will be held May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.