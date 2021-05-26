'Success breeds success': Rowing team tries to deliver third NCAA title for UT this spring
Texas is headed to Sarasota, Fla., this weekend for a trip to the national rowing championship that’s been more than a year in the making. Head coach Dave O’Neill said the Longhorns started training for the moment in the aftermath of the pandemic lockdown in March 2020. Since then, Texas won its sixth consecutive Big 12 championship earlier this month en route to a No.1 ranking — the first in program history.www.hookem.com