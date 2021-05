BOARDMAN — Riverside Jr./Sr. High School will hold a Decision Day assembly for its 65 graduating seniors. The event, Principal David Norton said, celebrates the choices the students have made for plans after graduating from Riverside High School. They began the special recognition three years ago — the 2020 event was held virtually — as a way to celebrate each student, rather than just highlighting those that are continuing to pursue athletics. Norton said they will celebrate student plans in regards to colleges or trade schools they plan to attend as well as those who are immediately entering the workforce.