The SAPD busted an illegal marijuana honey oil lab in Santa Ana

Six men were arrested, and nearly 4,000 marijuana plants were seized, when Sheriff’s deputies raided five locations in Wonder Valley Thursday. Deputies had received numerous complaints about large illegal marijuana cultivations near the 86200 block of Highway 62; Monte Vista Drive and Waylyn; the 25500 block of El Encanto; near Taco Road and Mojave Road; and near Bullion Mountain and Mesa Road. Starting at 8 a.m., deputies, along with a Fish and Wildlife ranger, served five search warrants at the locations. They seized 3,901 marijuana plants and 652 pounds of processed marijuana. A Twentynine Palms man, Kenny Wu, 55, was arrested at the El Encanto address; four men from out of the area were arrested at the first location on Highway 62, and another man was arrested at the Taco and Mojave Roads location. They were cited on charges of cultivation of marijuana and released. Those who are found guilty of violating the state’s marijuana cultivation laws are subject to prosecution, fines, and seizure of property. Property owners may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions.