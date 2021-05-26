Cancel
The SAPD busted an illegal marijuana honey oil lab in Santa Ana

By Editor
newsantaana.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice/Narcotics Detectives received information regarding an unlicensed marijuana honey oil lab located in the 1000 block of E. Chestnut Avenue. Due to the potential volatile/flammable nature of these labs the RNSP Lab Team, OC Bomb Squad, OC Health Hazmat and OCFA Hazmat Team assisted with the investigation and dismantling of the lab.

newsantaana.com
