Carbon School District Honors 2020-21 Retirees with Annual Banquet
Wrapping up the 2020-21 school year, the Carbon School District (CSD) welcomed back its annual retirement banquet on Monday evening at the district office auditorium. The evening began with a warm welcome and endearing message from CSD Superintendent Lance Hatch before he thanked Heather Martines and Tony Thayn for organizing the food, theme and more, announcing that this year’s theme was “Rocking ‘Rona.” He also thanked Russ Wilkinson for setting up the tables. The superintendent then invited all those in attendance to enjoy their meal before the ceremony commenced.etvnews.com