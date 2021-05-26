Carbon School District Honors 2020-21 Retirees with Annual Banquet

After a school year like no other, Johnston teachers and staff celebrated their hard work at the annual Johnston Chamber Educator Appreciation event on Wednesday, May 26. Fellowship, laughter, and accolades were shared. Among those honored were the district’s Portrait of Learner award winners. Each year, employees are encouraged to nominate their colleagues for exemplary teaching and learning, stemming from the Portrait of a Learner model. For the 2020-21 school year, a PoL award in each focus area is offered, along with an “Above and Beyond” award for support/classified staff. These awards are designed to recognize those who embody the characteristics of the Portrait of a Learner model and the specific focus areas within it.