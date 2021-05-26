Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with these Delicious Cocktails
Here are some fun summer cocktails thanks Belvedere vodka and Volcan Blanco Tequila, cheers!. Belvedere Vodka has teamed up with Food52 to create the Cocktail Courier Kit, which includes all the ingredients needed to make “The Belvedere Spring Bloom” cocktail as well as a Rosemary Garden Herb Jar (which is equipped with a hydroponic watering system that will have you making fresh herb cocktails all year round)!www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com