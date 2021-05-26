Value Investors: Time to Buy Air Canada and Cineplex Stock?

Most of the time, one stock’s single-digit percentage rise or fall in any given month isn’t all that interesting. It happens. Stocks are supposed to ebb and flow. That’s what makes last month’s small sell-offs from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Visa (NYSE: V), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) so unremarkable. While these Dow components lost more ground than any of their Dow counterparts, the worst-performing of these — Apple — still only fell 5% in May. It remains the king of consumer tech, and plenty of investors are using the pullback as a buying opportunity.