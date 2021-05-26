Cancel
Value Investors: Time to Buy Air Canada and Cineplex Stock?

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the COVID-19 pandemic initially shook the world last year, stocks in the travel and entertainment industries were crushed. The rapid fall of many of these stocks brought them into the forefront for deep value investors. Now, with vaccine rollouts and the world seemingly ready to enter recovery mode, is it time to buy Air Canada (TSX:AC) and Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock? In this article, I’ll discuss why it may not be such a great idea to do so.

ca.investing.com
Related
