Carbon High School Recognizes Valedictorian, Salutatorians for 2021

A team of seniors at Belle Vernon Area High School used the skills learned in engineering class to design and construct a new sign for their alma mater. The students undertook the challenge as part of their Project Lead the Way Engineering Design and Development capstone course, with funding provided by cfsbank of Charleroi and DMI Companies. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that provides students with a hands-on classroom experience. They learn in-demand technical skills as well as critical thinking, problem solving and collaboration.