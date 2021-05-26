newsbreak-logo
Carbon High School Recognizes Valedictorian, Salutatorians for 2021

etvnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school seniors in the area are graduating this week and the Carbon High School (CHS) Valedictorian and Salutatorians have been announced. The 2020-21 Valedictorian is Madalyn Johnson. Johnson has many accomplishments under her belt and has worked hard throughout her schooling to achieve all that she has. Johnson was recently recognized at a Carbon School Board meeting for earning Academic All State Honors for music.

