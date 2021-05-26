Carbon High School Recognizes Valedictorian, Salutatorians for 2021
High school seniors in the area are graduating this week and the Carbon High School (CHS) Valedictorian and Salutatorians have been announced. The 2020-21 Valedictorian is Madalyn Johnson. Johnson has many accomplishments under her belt and has worked hard throughout her schooling to achieve all that she has. Johnson was recently recognized at a Carbon School Board meeting for earning Academic All State Honors for music.