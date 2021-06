David A. Godshall, 81, of Richland, died on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Cedar Haven. He was born on Monday, October 2, 1939, to the late Alvin Godshall and Ethel Mae Godshall nee Constanzer in Sellersville, PA. He was a veteran of the Army, was a truck driver all of his life, and made many lifelong friends through trucking. David enjoyed Nascar and will be missed by family and friends.