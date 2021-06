There were plenty of bumps in the road for the first Sandrik family beach trip in years. The drive down wasn't great — especially when a GPS-suggested detour to save seven minutes added an hour on to the trip — and emotions were high as we battled traffic, hunger, anxiety, and each other. And when we finally got to Ocean City, Md. and walked to the beach, I found myself turtling up in my sweatshirt as the cold winds battered us.