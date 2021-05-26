Football transfers gear up for first game as UCLA players, end of spring ball

This post was updated May 28 at 4:11 p.m. Over a month after most programs packed it in for the offseason, the Bruins have finally wrapped up spring camp. UCLA football capped off its five-week spring practice schedule with a Spring Showcase on Thursday. There are now fewer than 100 days remaining until the regular season kicks off against Hawai’i at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28, and roughly two months until preseason practices open up. With the Bruins preparing to take some time off, here are the ones who stood out the most in the 15 sessions open to the media – for better or for worse.