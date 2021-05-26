Football transfers gear up for first game as UCLA players, end of spring ball
The Bruins fielded several key graduate transfers last season, and all of them are returning for 2021. Running back Brittain Brown, left guard Paul Grattan, cornerback Obi Eboh and safety Qwuantrezz Knight all elected to cash in on their extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA following the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. All four are looking like potential starters based on where they’ve lined up during spring ball, which comes to an end Thursday morning.dailybruin.com