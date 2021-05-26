Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Football transfers gear up for first game as UCLA players, end of spring ball

By Sam Connon
dailybruin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bruins fielded several key graduate transfers last season, and all of them are returning for 2021. Running back Brittain Brown, left guard Paul Grattan, cornerback Obi Eboh and safety Qwuantrezz Knight all elected to cash in on their extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA following the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. All four are looking like potential starters based on where they’ve lined up during spring ball, which comes to an end Thursday morning.

dailybruin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Zach Charbonnet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Ball#American Football#Ucla Football#Ncaa Football#Junior Football#Notre Dame Football#Westwood#Texas A M#Wolverines#Irish#Dj Justice#Spring Practice#Transfers#Quarterback#Linebacker#Coaching#Potential Starters#Coach Chip Kelly#Running#Pac 12 Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Country
Sweden
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
Related
College Sportsdailybruin.com

Winners and losers of UCLA football’s spring camp

This post was updated May 28 at 4:11 p.m. Over a month after most programs packed it in for the offseason, the Bruins have finally wrapped up spring camp. UCLA football capped off its five-week spring practice schedule with a Spring Showcase on Thursday. There are now fewer than 100 days remaining until the regular season kicks off against Hawai’i at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28, and roughly two months until preseason practices open up. With the Bruins preparing to take some time off, here are the ones who stood out the most in the 15 sessions open to the media – for better or for worse.
Belton, TXKilleen Daily Herald

FOOTBALL: Red tops White 17-7 in Belton spring game

BELTON — As players filed out of the locker room and onto Tiger Field, equipped with helmets, pads and cleats that bestowed the signature red and white color scheme that Belton faithful have grown accustomed to seeing, only one conclusion could be drawn for the reason behind Thursday’s gathering. It...
High Schoolnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cathedral spring football wrapped up

May 23—NATCHEZ — Cathedral High School's varsity football team wrapped up its spring football with what Green Wave head coach Chuck Darbonne said was more of a spring practice on Thursday, May 13 at Jackson Academy in Jackson. And with the move up from Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS)...
College Sports247Sports

UCLA Spring Showcase Primer

The UCLA Spring Showcase is finally upon us. Here is how you can you can watch. **The event is not open to the public and no onlookers will be allowed to watch from Lot 8.**. Go HERE for the Bruin Report Online Spring Practice Central which includes coach/player interviews, practice reports. podcasts, and analysis.
Crisp County, GAsouthgatv.com

Crisp County football is using spring ball as a learning tool

As high school football fans are well aware, spring football is underway for just about every school in the peach state. Our latest stop is in Cordele, with Crisp County football. And the Cougars have a new head coach this season. Formerly with Cedar Grove, Miguel Patrick was hired by...
Oregon, ILJournal & Topics

Angela Dugalic Transfers To UCLA

Life can be funny sometimes, especially in sports. Maine West alum Angela Dugalic, the 2020 Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, was one of five highly-touted freshmen from across the country to join the Oregon women’s basketball team for the 2020-21 season. The 6-4 forward played all 24 games for...
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

HS FOOTBALL: MHS ready to cap learning period with spring game

The Midland High football team has spent the last month learning new schemes and adjusting to the coaching style of first-year head coach Thad Fortune and his staff. It’s been an important four weeks for the Bulldogs to pick up the Veer offense, which was installed by Fortune after the former Odessa Permian offensive coordinator was hired in February.
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

5 Northeast Florida high school football spring games to watch

Spring football season accelerates to full speed with this week's high school spring games, with most schools across Northeast Florida taking the field for their first spring games since 2019. Here's a closer look at some of the biggest games to watch in Northeast Florida in neighboring counties outside Jacksonville.
Piscataway Township, NJonthebanks.com

Rutgers football: 5 things to watch for during spring game

The Scarlet-White Game will have a different feel this year. It was delayed three weeks due to COVID-19 but the day has finally come. The game will take place at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Thursday night at 7 P.M. and there will be fans in the building. This will be the first time that spectators will be allowed in since the 2019 season finale. To add a bit more excitement, this is the first time fans will get to watch Rutgers’ football live since Greg Schiano was brought back as head coach.
Newswest9.com

Permian Football's spring game returns

ODESSA, Texas — High School football is on the way. Permian's annual scrimmage was canceled last year due to the pandemic, so it was especially exciting to be back at Ratliff. The fans were in the stands, former players and alumni were cheering on the boys, and the Panthers were...
Westlake, TXAustin American-Statesman

Westlake flashes new talent at annual spring football game

It won’t show up in any official stats and probably won’t be on any highlight videos, but Bryce Chambers' diving catch late in the third quarter of the Chaps’ spring game Wednesday may be one of the more impressive receptions fans see this year. Sprinting toward the sideline at Chaparral...
Forsyth, GAForsyth County News

Football: Spring game marks East Forsyth's first athletic event

Hard play. Determination. Overcoming adversity. Those are three things that East Forsyth head football coach Brian Allison said he saw Wednesday during the Broncos' scrimmage against St. Francis, the school's first-ever athletic event. “It was really cool, man,” Allison said. “This scrimmage only came together a few weeks ago. It...
College SportsDaily Targum

Highlights from Rutgers football's annual spring game

On Thursday night, the Rutgers football team participated in its annual spring football game. Team Scarlet defeated Team White 23-21 on a last-second field goal from senior kicker Valentino Ambrosio. “Well, it was a lot of fun being back in the stadium,” said head football coach Greg Schiano. “It was...