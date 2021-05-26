Riley County COVID testing numbers down, free testing to commence Friday
In its weekly report Wednesday, Riley County health officials identified 27 new positive coronavirus cases and 17 additional recoveries. While the percent positive for the week of May 16 was 3.1 percent, that was due to 30 percent fewer COVID tests being performed. Ascension Via Christi is caring for one COVID positive patient. Fewer than 700 COVID tests were performed last week and free testing will commence at the former Holiday Inn on Tuttle Creek Blvd. this Friday.1350kman.com