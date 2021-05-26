Riley County COVID testing numbers down, free testing to commence Friday

Riley County anticipates getting its first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by the end of the week, as it prepares to vaccinate youths aged 12 to 15. The Centers for Disease Control is likely to give the go ahead Wednesday following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for that age group Monday. Riley County Public Information Officer Alice Massimi says a mass vaccination clinic is being planned for May 20 at the health department, specifically for kids ages 12 to 18.