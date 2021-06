Robert J. Souders, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at home. He was the husband of the late Judith A. (Rader) Souders. Born in Lebanon, PA on May 14, 1942, Robert was a son of the late Clarence and Margaret (Travol) Souders. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was retired from Sowers Printing. Robert was a member of St. Mary’s Church. He enjoyed golfing, football, and trips to Myrtle Beach and Cape May.