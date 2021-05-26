newsbreak-logo
BLOG: 'Secret History of Wonder Woman' tells a surprisingly kinky tale

By Will Doolittle
Post-Star
Cover picture for the articleAt the end of "The Secret History of Wonder Woman" (2014, Knopf Doubleday), author Jill Lepore makes an unconvincing argument that the Wonder Woman character served as a bridge between early feminists like Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton and the 20th century feminist wave with leaders such as Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan. It's a claim that I doubt historians of feminism would support.

