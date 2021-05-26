A Source of Strength

In Back to the Future II, Marty McFly observes how items in his everyday life have evolved overtime to become something more nuanced in the future: the beloved hoverboard, self-tying shoes, and video conferencing to name a few. When he travels to that fateful date of October 21, 2015 these items, and many more, are familiar but far more progressed than the year 1985 his journey began at. This would be the feeling for anyone who went from the pre-pandemic months of 2020 to May of 2021.