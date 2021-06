In the latest developments, France plans a June 9 reopening to foreign tourists; Ireland looks to reopen in mid-July; with Greece back in business, U.S. carriers add Athens flights; world airline body warns of chaos at international airports without digital systems for verifying COVID-19 health status; United orders 15 supersonic jets that could offer six-hour flights from San Francisco to Tokyo; new domestic routes from SFO, Arcata/Eureka and Reno/Tahoe; JetBlue puts its redesigned A321neo into service at LAX; Alaska Airlines ramps up operations at Washington’s Paine Field and starts Santa Rosa-Burbank flights; Delta partners with Cape Air on 11 routes out of Boston; U.S. airlines cut back on the resumption of in-flight alcohol service; European start-up Norse Atlantic agrees to hire hundreds of U.S. flight attendants; and international route news from United, Delta, Lufthansa and Qatar Airways.