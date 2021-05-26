UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City names president, CEO
SIOUX CITY -- A health care executive with experience in four states has been named regional president and CEO for UnityPoint Health – Sioux City. Lorenzo Suter, who most recently served as chief executive officer of Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will assume his new positions, effective July 19. He also will serve as senior vice president for Des Moines-based UnityPoint Health, the health care system announced Wednesday.siouxcityjournal.com