Annville, PA

James E. Weaver (1957-2021)

lebtown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames E. Weaver, 63 years old, of Annville, passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2021. James was from Uniontown, PA, and graduated from Laurel Highlands High School where he excelled in football. He then graduated from Salem College, West Virginia, where he played quarterback. Professionally, Jim was retired from the ELCO school district, having taught there for 28 years, coaching football and other sports. His passions included upland bird hunting, fly fishing, his English setters, and Pittsburgh sports teams. Jim always had a smile, was there to lend a helping hand, and ready for a good game!

