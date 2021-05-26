Outfits for Memorial Day Weekend You Can Find on Amazon

Did Father’s Day sneak up on you faster than a pumpkin spice latte in August? Don’t worry, procrastinators, Amazon Prime is here to save the day (again) and keep you in good standing with all of the dads in your life. Shopping for dad (and men in general) can be tricky — what does he actually want? But it doesn’t have to be an aimless guessing game. There are tons of thoughtful, cool and practical gifts out there for every type of dad. Whether he’s tool-obsessed, a grill master or bookworm, we’ve rounded up gifts for every father figure in your life. So before you settle for that department store tie, check out our handy gift guide with products dad is sure to love.