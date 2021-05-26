Ernestine M. Moyer (1931-2021)

Ernestine M. Moyer, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, May 23. She was the wife of the late Allen Moyer, Jr. who died in 2016. She is survived by her children, Donna Wade and her husband, Steve Wade, Dean Moyer and his wife, Jodi Moyer, Darryl Moyer and his wife, Della Moyer, as well as seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, with a 10th great-grandchild on the way. Her greatest joys in life were her family and friends, her birds, playing Parchesi, beautiful flowers, and a good meal. We will miss her.