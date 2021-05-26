CAAM Co-Produced White House Event Wraps AANHPI Heritage Month
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris address the Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander communities in a virtual greeting. In honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Heritage Month, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and celebrity guests — including Yo-Yo Ma, Lea Salonga, and Auliʻi Cravalho — will present pre-recorded video messages in conjunction with the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), Pacific Islanders in Communications (PIC), and PBS for “A Celebration of the AA and NHPI Community: Highlighting Our Diverse Tapestry.” The one-hour program will stream live on Facebook and YouTube on May 31, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT/2:00 p.m. HT.caamedia.org