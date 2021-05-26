Cancel
CAAM Co-Produced White House Event Wraps AANHPI Heritage Month

By CAAM
caamedia.org
 18 days ago

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris address the Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander communities in a virtual greeting. In honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Heritage Month, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and celebrity guests — including Yo-Yo Ma, Lea Salonga, and Auliʻi Cravalho — will present pre-recorded video messages in conjunction with the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), Pacific Islanders in Communications (PIC), and PBS for “A Celebration of the AA and NHPI Community: Highlighting Our Diverse Tapestry.” The one-hour program will stream live on Facebook and YouTube on May 31, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT/2:00 p.m. HT.

caamedia.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
