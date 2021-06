The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has identified box tree moth (Cydalima perspectalis) in nurseries and greenhouses in the United States, including Michigan. This is the first detection of this invasive species in the nation. Box tree moth is not considered a forest pest because boxwood is not native to Michigan forests. However, if left unchecked, it could cause significant defoliation and death of boxwood in the landscape.