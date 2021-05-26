Cancel
Larue County, KY

LaRue County students advance to national speech contest

laruecountyherald.com
 8 days ago

After three intense weekends of competition back in March, seven Speech students are headed to national competition in May, and June. In early March, schools from across the state competed to join Team Kentucky at the NCFL National Championships which are held over Memorial Day weekend each year. The next weekend, they competed at the NSDA State Qualifier to determine who will represent Kentucky at the NSDA National Junior and Seniors Championships which are held in mid-June. All three tournaments will be held virtually this year using an online platform similar to Zoom. This year, seniors Ryan Stillwell qualified to both senior division tournaments in poetry and prose, while sophomore Stephanie Whiteman qualified in declamation at NCFL and in poetry and storytelling at the NSDA nationals. Others who qualified include junior Nicholas Hardin in dramatic interp, and sophomores Isis Barbour, Mason Thompson, and Neel Patel in declamation and Lincoln Douglas debate respectively. In addition to the high school students, 8th grader Bailey Litton will also be attending NSDA Junior Nationals in Poetry.

www.laruecountyherald.com
