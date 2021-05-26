Blade & Soul Unreal Engine 4 Overhaul Page Gets An Update, Talks Breaker System, Subscription Info And More

It’s been some time since Maximum Action, a high-octane first-person shooter currently in Early Access, got an update. But that changed on May 15, as the latest one has hit the game, bringing all sorts of changes and additions to players’ hands. This new update for Maximum Action features three large new changes that get the game closer to its finished state, ranging from an overhauled jungle level to a new tank. I, for one, am eagerly looking forward to official release, as nothing hits the spot quite like ridiculous action. Of course, the majority of the game is made by a single person, so patience is the word here.