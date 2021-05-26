newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Blade & Soul Unreal Engine 4 Overhaul Page Gets An Update, Talks Breaker System, Subscription Info And More

By Joseph Bradford Posted: Category: News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blade & Soul Revival Unreal Engine 4 overhaul page has received an update, this time talking about equipment, the breaker system, combat UI and more. Blade & Soul's equipment system is getting some changes it seems, as the team talks about its existing way to raise equipment levels. NCSoft states that while this system "worked well," there are definitely flaws in the system. As such, Blade & Soul players will no longer need to target Mythical rank dungeons in order to raise item levels to Mythical rank.

Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Maximum Action update 0.78 brings a jungle overhaul, new music, and more

It’s been some time since Maximum Action, a high-octane first-person shooter currently in Early Access, got an update. But that changed on May 15, as the latest one has hit the game, bringing all sorts of changes and additions to players’ hands. This new update for Maximum Action features three large new changes that get the game closer to its finished state, ranging from an overhauled jungle level to a new tank. I, for one, am eagerly looking forward to official release, as nothing hits the spot quite like ridiculous action. Of course, the majority of the game is made by a single person, so patience is the word here.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Sector's Edge Update 1.3.6: Game Engine Improvements, Bug Fixes, and More

Sector's Edge developer, Vercidium, recently released a new update that fixed tons of bugs and even made some changes to the game. The developers have optimized the game's engine, which now loads faster, stutters less, and runs more stable, lowering the odds of game crashes. The servers have also been improved, which makes gaming smoother and more bearable even for players with high ping.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

EA patents overhauled Battle Pass system

EA has reportedly filed a new patent for an overhauled Battle Pass system, which will give players more freedom of choice when choosing what rewards they want to earn in games like Apex Legends and potentially Battlefield. Battle Passes are tied to pretty much every popular online game, and EA...
Businesspostperspective.com

Zoic Opens Unreal Engine-based Real Time Group

VFX studio Zoic Studios, which offices in Culver City and Vancouver, has launched its Real Time Group. Reframing the concept of previsualization and virtual art department, the Zoic team is leveraging Epic Games’ Unreal Engine to create a dynamic and interactive pipeline for digital filmmaking. The new division is focused on applying real-time production techniques to visualization, virtual art department, animation and virtual production.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Unreal Engine 5 Available Now in Early Access - News

William D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 463 Views. Epic Games announced Unreal Engine 5 is now available in Early Access on the Epic Games launcher. View an overview video of Unreal Engine 5 below that features a new demo - Valley of the Ancient:. Read the latest information...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Epic Games has shown off more Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games has shown off a new “Valley of the Ancients” Unreal Engine 5 showcase in an early access video and it looks so, so good. Being captured on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the footage we’re shown looks simply outstanding, looking nothing short of photorealistic which is incredible since it’s all running in real-time on consoles.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Unreal Engine 5 Tech is shown in more detail this week

In 2020, Epic Games gave their first look at Unreal Engine 5 through their breathtaking “Lumen in the Land of Nanite” demo, and about a year later, Epic plans to give us another look. This Wednesday, we’ll get “a further look at Unreal Engine 5’s game development tools” – whether this means more details on things like Nanite and the Lumen lighting system, or whether we’ll see some brand new technology and tools remains to be seen. view. Could we possibly also see a brand new demo? Let’s hope.
Businesschroniclesnews.com

AR company Nreal sued by Fortnite’s Epic Games for sounding too much like Unreal Engine

Epic Games has sued savvy glasses producer Nreal for encroaching on its Unreal Engine brand name. Epic, which documented the case toward the end of last week, asserts it’s “no incident” that Nreal’s name “looks and sounds for all intents and purposes indistinguishable” to Unreal’s marking. As Nreal plans a US dispatch not long from now, Epic needs to recover harms and leave its application for a brand name.
Video Gamesnextvame.com

Epic Games introduces a new look at Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games released a new Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, The new version of the popular graphics engine, expected to be released in 2022. This new show is called Old Valley, It also shows some of the tools that the developers will have in this version of the graphics engine. In addition, some details are provided on Nanite, Small Polygon Geometry System, and Lumen, Global Lighting Technology.
Video Gamescdm.link

Unreal Engine 5 brings fresh eye candy and patchable MetaSounds DSP

It makes beautiful, realistic… canyons. It makes games. It does incredible things with light. And oh yeah – surprise. This game engine also boasts a powerful, patchable DSP sound engine inside, blurring the line between game, graphics, and audio tool. It’s all positively Unreal. Um, 5. Early Access. Unreal Engine...
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Epic Optimizes Unreal Engine 5 Compilation For AMD's Threadripper CPUs

In a recent blog post by AMD, the company announced that Epic Game's Unreal Engine 5, which is now in early access mode and will power a new generation of games, is now fully optimized for compilation work with Ryzen Threadripper CPUs. Epic Games VP Nick Penwarden notes that using Threadripper CPUs has allowed developers to compile code in Unreal Engine 5 much quicker than ever before.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

Pinocchio Is Getting A Souls-Like Game!

Blending together a mix of their dreams and nightmares, Round8 Studio has decided to create the retelling of Pinocchio’s tale in their own way. Working with NEOWIZ, they plan to launch their retelling title, Lies of P, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. This Souls-like game, inspired by the classic Italian novel from Carlo Collodi, has been built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 4 to meet the next-gen quality.