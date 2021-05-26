Blade & Soul Unreal Engine 4 Overhaul Page Gets An Update, Talks Breaker System, Subscription Info And More
The Blade & Soul Revival Unreal Engine 4 overhaul page has received an update, this time talking about equipment, the breaker system, combat UI and more. Blade & Soul's equipment system is getting some changes it seems, as the team talks about its existing way to raise equipment levels. NCSoft states that while this system "worked well," there are definitely flaws in the system. As such, Blade & Soul players will no longer need to target Mythical rank dungeons in order to raise item levels to Mythical rank.www.mmorpg.com