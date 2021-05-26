Commissioners discuss county building security, approve grant application

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 6th in the Cordova Community Building, the Village of Cordova will hold a public hearing concerning an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. This grant is available to local governments for community and economic development activities. The proposed activities include asphalt resurfacing of Socrates Street extending from 100 feet south of Priam Street to the North corporate limits of the Village of Cordova. Repairs also include patching, leveling, utility adjustments, pavement markings, and shouldering and seeding. Temporary traffic controls would be used to divert traffic during the duration of construction The total project cost of $458,820 includes an estimated total of $423,820 for related construction and engineering costs. The Village of Cordova is requesting a total award of $365,000 in CDBG funds, including $330,000 in CDBG project activity funds, $25,000 in CDBG funds for general administration, and $10,000 in CDBG funds for construction management, with an additional $93,820 in matching funds provided by the Village of Cordova. These grant-funded activities will benefit low- and moderate-income people and no displacement of people will occur as a result of CDBG activities. The grant application will be available for public inspection at the Village Offices. All interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing at which time you will have an opportunity to be heard regarding the grant application. Written and oral testimony will also be accepted at the public hearing scheduled for 8pm, Tuesday, July 6th, 2021, at the Cordova Community Building located at 395 Helen Street. Written comments addressed to clerk Margaret Johnson at PO Box 42, Cordova, NE 68330-0042 will be accepted if received on or before July 2nd, 2021. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations including interpreter service, Braille, large print, or recorded materials, please contact Margaret Johnson at PO Box 42, Cordova, NE 68330-0042 or call 402-366-0630 no later than July 2nd, 2021. Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities and non-English speaking individuals provided that 3-day notice is received by the Village of Cordova. FS — June 09, 2021 ZNEZ.