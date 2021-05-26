Cancel
Daviess County, IN

Commissioners discuss county building security, approve grant application

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daviess County Commissioners met Tuesday morning with Commissioner Nathan Gabhart chairing the meeting in the absence of Commission president Michael Taylor. The County received two bids for paving projects on County Road 1400E. The bids were taken under advisement. The County has also received a preliminary engineering agreement from CSX on the Montgomery Bridge project. The $18,700 expense will be paid from the cumulative bridge fund.

