A pleasant Thursday followed by a couple of cool, damp days

Memorial Day weekend started on a pleasant note across central and south Alabama Saturday. There was a wide range in daytime highs, with mid to upper 70s north to upper 80s in far south Alabama. Humidity was much lower than Friday, and although not perfectly sunny, there was a decent amount of it. The wind was rather breezy today, out of the northwest at about 10 to 15 mph. Winds slow down a bit tonight and Sunday, but remain out of the north keeping temperatures cool for this time of year, and humidity low. Temperatures fall into the 60s by late this evening, and overnight lows fall into the low to mid 50s under a mostly clear sky. That’s a good 10 degrees or so below normal low temperatures for late May.