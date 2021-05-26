newsbreak-logo
A pleasant Thursday followed by a couple of cool, damp days

By Eric Wilhelm
WFMJ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last several days have been warm and humid but dry air will settle over the area Thursday, resulting in a pleasant day with a good deal of sunshine. It will be the nicest day until Memorial Day as cloudier and cooler weather is on the way Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be no higher than the 50s each day with a good chance for light rain and drizzle. The area needs the rain but it will be impactful for those with outdoor plans!

