7 Cheap Stocks With Dividends for Both Returns and Cash Flow

In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, an increasing focus on treating other critical diseases should continue driving the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. So, based on that, we think it is wise to bet on established pharmaceutical companies Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), and Eli Lilly (LLY) that also pay dividends. In addition to generating solid capital gains, these stocks’ dividend streams could help investors hedge their portfolios against current market volatility. Read on.The pharmaceutical industry has benefited from much investor attention amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And pharma companies worldwide are now ramping up their research and development efforts to provide more and better healthcare solutions.