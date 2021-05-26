newsbreak-logo
Ariana Grande finally gives fans a peek at her Montecito wedding to Dalton Gomez

By Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Derrick
 3 days ago

Ariana Grande has risen to the challenge of our pics-or-it-didn't-happen culture: The newlywed just shared photos of her intimate at-home wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, along with a few new details from the big day. Grande can be seen rocking a Vera Wang gown at her Montecito, California,...

www.thederrick.com
Celebritiesjack1065.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
Los Angeles, CAthatgrapejuice.net

Performances: 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards [Usher, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, & More]

One of music’s most talked about nights – the 2021 IHeartRadio Music Awards – was taped live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and aired Thursday (May 26). Assembling the likes of superstar acts Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson. Paak), H.E.R, Demi Lovato, and more to grace its stage with performances, the Usher-hosted showing even saw the 42-year-old crank out a medley of his greatest hits ahead of the summer kick off of his Vegas residency.
Musicyounghollywood.com

10 Fun Facts About Ariana Grande You Might Not Know!

( © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) In a tweet dating back to 2010, Ariiana said she was allergic to cats! However that has not stopped her from playing a "Cat" on TV (on Nickelodeon's "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat") or even adopting some, as she is frequently seen as a true animal lover.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Ariana Grande Debuts Diamond Wedding Band As She Performs With The Weeknd At iHeartRadio Awards

In her first appearance since marrying Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande delivered an incredible performance alongside The Weeknd. The pop star even showed off her whistle register!. Ariana Grande, 27, delivered in her first performance since her ultra-private wedding to Dalton Gomez, 25! The “thank u, next” singer took the iHeartRadio stage on Thursday, May 27 alongside The Weeknd, 31, and debuted a super simple diamond pavé wedding band from Solow & Co. The two superstars totally killed their remix “Save Your Tears” (the original version of the track was part of the Canadian singer’s 2020 album After Hours). “Met you once under a Pisces moon/I kept my distance ’cause I know that you/Don’t like when I’m with nobody else,” Ariana sang on stage, at one point, bring out her insane whistle register that gave us all the Mariah Carey vibes!
Celebritiestomandlorenzo.com

Ariana Grande Got Married in an Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Vera Wang Dress

Ariana Grande held a surprise wedding at home earlier this month as she wed real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a custom Vera Wang gown. The look was said to be inspired by a wedding gown Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1957 film Funny Face. Ariana has long cited Audrey Hepburn as one of her favorite style inspirations and while the gown here doesn’t owe much to the cinched-waist New Look style Givenchy dress she wore in the film, the sweet little bow detail is a clear callback.
PetsPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Singing Husky Is the Ariana Grande of Dogs — Just Listen to That Range!

Haiku is a 3-year-old Husky who has already established himself in the showbiz world — just look at his TikTok bio, which reads, "Singer/Model." The adorable pooch's owner takes tons of videos of Haiku howl-singing, and in the above TikTok, you can hear that he'll do it on demand with the command "sing." We're not sure what the song in his heart is about, but there's little denying that he's the Ariana Grande of dogs — he's got range! His only competition may be this Golden Retreiver who can't stop howling along to Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License."
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.
CelebritiesLebanon Democrat

Ariana Grande 'very happy' after getting married

Ariana Grande is “very happy” to be married to Dalton Gomez. The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker tied the knot with Dalton in a private and intimate ceremony over the weekend and sources have now said she couldn’t be happier with life as a married woman, and is pleased she and her spouse opted for scaled down nuptials.
CelebritiesWLWT 5

Ariana Grande shares photos from her intimate wedding at home

Ariana Grande has shared a glimpse into her intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez earlier this month. She took to Instagram with photos of the big day, captioning it, "5.15.21," including photos of herself in a Vera Wang wedding dress and kissing Gomez, who wore a Tom Ford suit.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Wedding Dress Was the Result of a Pact Made With the Designer Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s intimate wedding ceremony was full of romantic, personal touches and special family moments. The pop star gave Vogue an inside look at her nuptials, offering a handful of never-before-seen photos and details about the event. Grande wanted to channel Audrey Hepburn’s elegance for the occasion, wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute gown. The dress was actually the result of a pact she made with the designer at the Met Gala years ago when Wang promised she’d be the one to make her look for the big day. The end result was a lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown with a sculpted neckline, exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back accessorized with a bubble veil with a small satin bow accent at the top and custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels with an enormous platform. Grande also wore a pair of Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings to match her engagement ring, wearing one upside down as an homage to her Sweetener era aesthetic. The upside-down motif also has special significance to the singer, who explained that it’s meant to represent the lowest moments in her life that have led her to where and who she is today.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Why Ariana Grande's diamond wedding ring is one of a kind

Ariana Grande's fiancé Dalton Gomez designed the most stunning engagement ring for the singer when he popped the question in December 2020, so it's likely that the same thoughtfulness went into the wedding ring, too. The couple surprised fans by marrying over the weekend in an intimate wedding ceremony at...