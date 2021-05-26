newsbreak-logo
Hummelstown, PA

Harold T. Shellenhamer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Buster” moved on to the 19th hole on the golf course of life on May 8. He laid down for an afternoon nap and. ‘played through’ peacefully with his dog by his side. He was born on Jan. 13, 1949, and grew up in Hummelstown. His fondest memories of childhood were running around with his buddies, that ‘57 Chevy and, of course, wrestling at Lower Dauphin. He graduated in 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, joined the United States Air Force as a radar operator and had two children.

