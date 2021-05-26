United Way pilot program, day center to provide much needed support to community

VICTORIA, Texas—The Victoria County Public Health Department hosted its tenth COVID-19 second dose vaccine hub at the Victoria Community Center today. Health department director David Gonzales told me they had about 2300 people scheduled to get their second dose tomorrow, and that about 1400 had received their second dose at the mega-hub by lunch time. After today, Gonzales said the county will have given out about 4,300 COVID-19 vaccines through the mega-hubs. There is one second dose mega-hub left at the Community Center on May 18. The county will host a COVID-19 vaccine first dose micro-hub at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Health Center Thursday. Gonzales told me the vaccine limit is at 500 and that 400 people so far have registered through the Wait List. From now on Gonzales said they will work on logistics for future administration of COVID-19 vaccines.