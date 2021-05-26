newsbreak-logo
United Way pilot program, day center to provide much needed support to community

By the Advocate Editorial Board
Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, four community health workers are helping members of the Crossroads community navigate what can be a complex web of health and social services at Christ’s Kitchen. The initiative has led to different ideas about how to better serve the community on a broader scale. “One act of coming together...

www.victoriaadvocate.com
