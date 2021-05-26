newsbreak-logo
Beaver Falls, PA

Edward S. Smilak

thesunontheweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward S. Smilak, 89, formerly from Hershey and Beaver Falls, peacefully passed away May 23, 2021. He was born on Oct. 23, 1931, in Beaver Falls, a son of the late Stephen and Margaret (Vekasy) Smilak. Edward served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and was stationed in Okinawa. He...

