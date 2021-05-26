Edward S. Smilak

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh, Photos by Matt Drzik and Curtis Walsh) (Center Township, PA) Nearly 300 cars showed up at the Beaver County Office on Aging senior day drive-thru event that took place this morning. This event enabled senior citizens to drive up and receive bags containing a lunch and other gifts. Before the event even started, over at least 20 cars were lined up through the Beaver Valley Mall parking lot in anticipation of the bags being given out. In addition to the BCOA, State representative Josh Kail volunteered his time at the event. Overall, the event was a great success and all of the senior citizens in Beaver County that participated left the event with lunch, goodies, and a smiling face. Check out photos from the event below!