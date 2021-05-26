POLICE NEWS: Several arrests reported by local police

Local police made several arrests.

• William Fireline, 19, 484 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of burglary and domestic battery after he allegedly entered a home in the 23000 block of Nora Street around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

• Cody Deavers, 34, 18864 C.R. 46, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 17 and C.R. 38 around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.

• Luis Rivera Rubi, 40, 855 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhkart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and C.R. 15 around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

• Rhoda Miller, 31, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of interference with a drug screen during a probation meeting at the Elkhart County Courthouse, 101 Main St., in Goshen around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Miller was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Staff at WKAM-FM reported to Goshen police a person entered the radio station, 930 E. Lincoln Ave., without permission while it was closed around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.

OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED

Elkhart County police reported a driver was found to be intoxicated after police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 at C.R. 13 around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. The incident is under investigation.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A 17-year-old girl reported to Goshen police she saw suspicious activity by a male in the 100 block of South Eighth Street around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Jaime Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person entered his home, 2110 Lisa Court, without permission around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFTS

• Staff at Keystone RV reported to Goshen police an RV trailer was stolen from the company, 2642 Hackberry Drive, around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

• Staff at River of Life Fellowship reported to Elkhart County police Monday the catalytic converter was stolen from the church, 11162 Ind. 120, sometime between April 3 and Friday.

BURGLARY

Dustin Levitz, 28, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday that items were stolen during a break-in to his former home in Elkhart on an unknown date.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Staff at KFC reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief at the restaurant, 921 W. Pike St., around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday.

FRAUD

• Melissa Cross, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she suspected fraudulent activity on her credit card account around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

• Anna Frantz, North Manchester, reported to Goshen police Tuesday she let two acquaintances take her car on April 17. The acquaintances have since failed to return the car and have stopped communicating with her.

• LeAnn Alvarado, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of identity deception that occurred sometime between March 1 and Sunday.