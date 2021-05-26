Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkhart County, IN

POLICE NEWS: Several arrests reported by local police

By THE GOSHEN NEWS
Posted by 
The Goshen News
The Goshen News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1Wue_0aCSAf3O00

Local police made several arrests.

• William Fireline, 19, 484 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of burglary and domestic battery after he allegedly entered a home in the 23000 block of Nora Street around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

• Cody Deavers, 34, 18864 C.R. 46, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 17 and C.R. 38 around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.

• Luis Rivera Rubi, 40, 855 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhkart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and C.R. 15 around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

• Rhoda Miller, 31, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of interference with a drug screen during a probation meeting at the Elkhart County Courthouse, 101 Main St., in Goshen around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Miller was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Staff at WKAM-FM reported to Goshen police a person entered the radio station, 930 E. Lincoln Ave., without permission while it was closed around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.

OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED

Elkhart County police reported a driver was found to be intoxicated after police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 at C.R. 13 around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. The incident is under investigation.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A 17-year-old girl reported to Goshen police she saw suspicious activity by a male in the 100 block of South Eighth Street around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Jaime Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person entered his home, 2110 Lisa Court, without permission around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFTS

• Staff at Keystone RV reported to Goshen police an RV trailer was stolen from the company, 2642 Hackberry Drive, around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

• Staff at River of Life Fellowship reported to Elkhart County police Monday the catalytic converter was stolen from the church, 11162 Ind. 120, sometime between April 3 and Friday.

BURGLARY

Dustin Levitz, 28, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday that items were stolen during a break-in to his former home in Elkhart on an unknown date.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Staff at KFC reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief at the restaurant, 921 W. Pike St., around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday.

FRAUD

• Melissa Cross, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she suspected fraudulent activity on her credit card account around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

• Anna Frantz, North Manchester, reported to Goshen police Tuesday she let two acquaintances take her car on April 17. The acquaintances have since failed to return the car and have stopped communicating with her.

• LeAnn Alvarado, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of identity deception that occurred sometime between March 1 and Sunday.

The Goshen News

The Goshen News

Goshen, IN
1K+
Followers
119
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Goshen News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
City
North Manchester, IN
County
Elkhart County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Goshen, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, IN
Elkhart County, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Thefts#Domestic Battery#Traffic Police#Criminal Investigation#Under Investigation#County Court#Broadmore Estates#E Mishawaka Road#Wkam Fm#2110 Lisa Court#Keystone Rv#River Of Life Fellowship#Arrests#Elkhart County Police#Goshen Police#Thefts#Criminal Mischief Staff#Criminal Trespass Staff#Suspicious Activity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
KFC
News Break
Investigation
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Elkhart County, INWNDU

Elkhart County murder suspects appear in court

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men accused of torturing and killing a Whitley County woman appeared in court. 21-year-old Donald Owen, Junior and 19-year-old Mario Angulo, Junior are facing murder charges. 31-year-old Kimberly Dyer was killed in a home on Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart, back in October of...
Elkhart County, IN95.3 MNC

Four people injured in crash at State Road 15 and U.S. 20

Four people were injured in a crash caused by a driver who police believe was intoxicated. The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at State Road 15 and U.S. 20 in Elkhart County. Sheriff’s Deputies say a 29-year-old LaGrange man was traveling northbound and failed to yield...
Indiana StateRepublic

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Elkhart County, INabc57.com

Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office hosts Touch-a-Truck event

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – Kids can get up close to emergency and utility vehicles in a safe and supervised environment. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Touch-a-Truck” event on Saturday at Shanklin Park from 10 am to 12 pm. Kids can explore public service, emergency, utility and construction...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 200 block East CR 1150N, Milford. Jose Lucio reported theft of computer hardware/software valued at $1,200. 3:48 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 8200 block West CR 1100N, Nappanee. Hit and run accident between a motor...
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
New Paris, IN95.3 MNC

One person hospitalized after driving off bridge in New Paris

One person is recovering from injuries after driving off of a bridge in New Paris. The collision happened on Saturday, May 15, on County Road 146 when Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say the vehicle hit a guardrail, went air-bound, then landed in the river. The driver was taken to the...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Elkhart County, INabc57.com

Man charged for possessing gun on Concord Schools property

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --A man was arrested on Concord High School's property after he allegedly refused to leave when asked. Deputies said the man had a handgun in his possession at the time of his arrest. A Concord School Police officer contacted the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office for assistance Tuesday...
Elkhart County, IN95.3 MNC

Armed man arrested on Concord Schools property

A man with a handgun was arrested on Concord High School property Tuesday evening. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a Concord School Police Officer that the “agitated” man was at the front gate of the football field around 7 p.m. Tuesday, and refused to leave. He was...
Elkhart County, INPosted by
The Goshen News

POLICE NEWS: Injured teen dies after shooting

A teenager who was shot in Elkhart nearly two weeks ago has died from his injuries. And the investigation has apparently struggled with uncooperative witnesses. A news release from the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office shows the teenage boy died May 4 at a hospital in Indianapolis. The boy was said to be 15 years old instead of 14, as police had initially reported.
Goshen, INElkhart Truth

Bussard, Carruthers set for murder trials in June

GOSHEN — Two murder trials are on the docket in June as cases postponed during the pandemic slowly resume. Charles Bussard, 31, is awaiting a June 7 trial on a charge of murder in the 2015 death of his uncle, Byron Bussard. He was arrested after he came to police with information in January 2020.