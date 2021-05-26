newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BCW Strengthens Earned-Plus Service With New Hires

By Diana Marszalek
provokemedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — BCW has added two executive VPs — Beth Marrano and Gabriela Lechin — to strengthen its earned-plus offering. As executive VP of integrated client solutions, Marrano will lead the agency’s Key Client Partner program, with specific focus on bringing earned-plus solutions to several of BCW’s marquee clients.

www.provokemedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Relations#Product Management#Product Innovation#Service Management#Global Experience#Corporate Communications#Key Client Partner#Birmingham Technologies#North American#Bcw North America#Earned Plus Solutions#Digital Solutions#Integrated Communications#Expertise#Digital Experience#Digital Innovation#Branding#Branded Content#Ceo#Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessyorkpedia.com

Excelledia Ventures announced as Digital Innovation partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards

(YorkPedia Editorial):- Kochi, Kerala May 28, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Excelledia Ventures, a leading brand anchored in digital innovation announces that they are the International Digital Innovation Partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards powered by ARCET Global. The award aims to reward & recognise those driving excellence in digital innovation....
Businessmartechseries.com

Riversand, a Syndigo Company, Named a Leader in Product Information Management (PIM)

Riversand, a Syndigo Company and leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced that it has been named a Leader in “The Forrester WaveTM: Product Information Management, Q2 2021*” report. “We are very honored that Forrester named Riversand a Leader in PIM platforms,”...
aithority.com

iQmetrix Appoints Marlon Marcial as Vice President of Global Marketing

IQmetrix, provider of North America’s leading telecom retail management software, has announced the appointment of Marlon Marcial as Vice President of Global Marketing. In this role, Marcial will be responsible for overseeing execution of the global marketing strategy, shaping and evolving the company’s SaaS solutions, and leveraging iQmetrix’s competitive differentiation in the carrier, service provider, enterprise, and retail spaces.
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Ramon Kania, Chief Technology Officer at Mitto

Customer expectations have evolved over the years and more so during the Covid-19 pandemic; Ramon Kania, Chief Technology Officer at Mitto shares some industry observations and trends:. _____. Welcome to this martech chat Ramon…tell us more about Mitto and its growth journey over the last few years and especially newest...
New York City, NYodwyerpr.com

On the Move: BCW Adds EVPs Marrano, Lechin

BCW brings on Beth Marrano as executive vice president, integrated client solutions and Gabriela Lechin as executive vice president, West Coast market leader. Marrano comes to BCW from Publicis, where she served as executive vice president, client lead and head of account management. She will head up BCW’s Key Client Partner (KCP) program, with specific focus on bringing earned-plus solutions to several of BCW’s marquee clients. Before joining BCW, Lechin was chief communications officer with Birmingham Technologies. She previously was a senior vice president at Global Results Communications. In her new post, she is responsible for deepening BCW’s earned-plus offering and leading talent and clients. Brooke Hovey, Interim President, North America, BCW. “Gaby and Beth have tremendous track records in building brands, gaining market share and resolving complex issues for clients,” said BCW interim president, North America Brooke Hovey.
Businessmartechseries.com

Qlik Expands Strategic Partnership with Databricks with Support for Delta Sharing

Qlik announced continued expansion of its strategic partnership with Databricks with support for the launch of Delta Sharing, Databricks’ open protocol for secure data sharing. Joint customers will be able to leverage the tight integration between Qlik and Databricks to more easily and securely share relevant data sets and insights with any stakeholder in their ecosystem through the cloud and platform of their choice.
Businessmartechseries.com

IDology Wins Series of Leadership, Industry and Customer Service Excellence Awards

Multiple Coveted Industry Awards Recognize IDology’s Distinct Impact on Transforming Identity Verification and Fraud Deterrence. IDology, a GBG Company, announced today it has been recognized with multiple industry awards for outstanding customer service and innovative solutions that empower businesses worldwide, helping them stay ahead of shifting fraud tactics with multi-layered identity verification solutions and the data transparency and control needed to build trust in a digital world. Among the awards are:
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Syndigo Acquires Riversand, Expanding Product and Master Data Capabilities for Global Client Base

Combined Solution Portfolio Will Offer More Comprehensive Options to Deliver a Complete Customer Experience. CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Syndigo, a Chicago-based leading SaaS product information and syndication company, and a portfolio company of Summit Partners and The Jordan Company, today announced the acquisition of Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Raleigh, NCStamford Advocate

RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, Hires New Cloud Solutions Consultants for Arizona and Central South

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. RapidScale, a Cox Business company, welcomes Jason Scillieri and Nick Syris to the team as cloud solutions consultants. Reporting to Sales Director, West-Mark Szotkowski, Scillieri will be responsible for supporting channel partners and customers in Arizona, while Syris will be enabling agents and end-users in the central-south region.
Businessprweek.com

Red Consultancy appoints first agency-wide MD

The appointment marks a return to the 120-strong agency for Coney, who moved to the United States four years ago. She will join in the summer, reporting to CEO Mike Morgan. Coney joins a leadership team that also includes the CFO Paul Weigold and the divisional MDs: Danny Whatmough, who runs Play (consumer technology and lifestyle) and Shiny Red (digital and social); Emily Morgan, who runs Life (food and drink, wellbeing, beauty); and Jo Monery, who runs the corporate and technology division.
Hanover, MDStamford Advocate

Allegis Group Launches New Workforce Advisory and Consulting Business

HANOVER, Md. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions, today launched QuantumWork Advisory, a new advisory and consulting organization, to address digital transformation in the world of work. QuantumWork Advisory partners with technology vendors and management consulting firms to transform their clients’ talent acquisition and...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

PerformLine Attracts Strategic Investment from M33 Growth

Investment to Amplify Growth and Support Product Innovation For PerformLine’s Industry-Leading Compliance Technology. PerformLine, a leading provider of omni-channel compliance technology, today announced a strategic investment from M33 Growth, a Boston-based venture and growth stage investment firm. The growth capital will drive further innovation across PerformLine’s enterprise grade platform and propel customer success as well as continue to accelerate the company’s existing growth.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Commercially Outsourced?

In most crisis, organizations can take a step back, examine the long-term strategy, deploy resources, and put their weight behind a chosen path. In the ongoing pandemic faced throughout the world, companies like governments (for lockdowns) had no choice but to take extreme measures by drastically reducing workforce and other expenses. It was an instinct to survive. The environment is slowly changing and requires hospitality companies to take cognizance of their actions and review their strategic choices for the future.
Businessmartechseries.com

1Password Strengthens Executive Team with New CMO

Raj Sarkar will help drive 1Password’s enterprise and consumer momentum. 1Password, the leader in enterprise password management, today announced the appointment of Raj Sarkar as Chief Marketing Officer. Raj joins the executive team at 1Password after working closely with the organization as a board advisor for the past year. Raj...
Businessmartechseries.com

Cavai appoints Matt Gauthier as Sales Director for US division

Based out of Seattle, Washington, Gauthier will bring the conversational cloud stateside, helping brands and agencies to deliver more effective advertising. Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, today announces the appointment of Matt Gauthier as Sales Director for their growing US team. This leads on from the recent news that Cavai has partnered with Xaxis, and further cements Cavai as a leader in creative transformation and advertising cloud technology.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Spotta Strengthens Global Reach With New Resellers

Spotta Smart Pest Systems has strengthened its global reach with three new distributor agreements: Pest-End Exterminators and Colorado Tri-Flo Systems in the USA, and Amicus Environmental Services in the UK. The new additions further Spotta’s ability to provide technology-led solutions which aid pest control in the accommodation, forestry and agricultural industries.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Mobiquity Taps Ruby Walia To Strengthen Financial Services Business Development Efforts

Leading digital consultancy partners with industry veteran to build on expertise in financial services market. Mobiquity, a digital consultancy that designs and delivers innovative digital products and services for the world's leading brands, today announced Ruby Walia will be joining the team effective this week as the Senior Advisor for Digital Banking. Walia will support digital enablement across banking and financial services in North America. This comes on the heels of the company’s hiring of Howard Moore, former BNP Paribas COO, as Senior Director of Digital Banking, strengthening Mobiquity’s global footprint in banking and financial services.
Businessprovokemedia.com

BCW Strengthens Digital Leadership In London

LONDON — BCW has expanded its senior digital team with the appointment of Yenan Wang as UK influencer marketing lead. Wang (pictured, right) joins from Omnicom communications planning and media buying agency PHD Media , where she led the content and influencer marketing team and worked with clients including Diageo, Viacom, Sainsbury’s and Cunard on increasing engagement through influencer marketing, content strategy, content partnerships and native advertising.