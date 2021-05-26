CSC long jumper on way to nationals

Siaba and Bernard both earn outdoor All-Region honors for the first time. Siaba, a senior who recently graduated with his Bachelor's Degree, and Bernard, a sophomore, both earn All-East Region honors for outdoor track & field for the first time with their performances in the long jump this spring. Siaba has now collected four All-East Region honors over his two seasons at Stonehill, since transferring from Humboldt State University, having earned indoor All-Region accolades for the heptathlon, long jump and triple jump following the 2019-20 indoor track & field season. Bernard earns All-East Region honors for the first time in his career with his personal-best effort at the Merrimack Track & Field Carnival last month.