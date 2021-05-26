newsbreak-logo
CSC long jumper on way to nationals

By Con Marshall
Rapid City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadron State College long jumper Naishaun Jernigan and Coach Riley Northrup left Tuesday for the NCAA Division II National Track and Field Meet that is this weekend at Grand Valley State University at Allendale, Mich. Jernigan qualified for the national meet when he won the long jump at the Rocky...

