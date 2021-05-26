Cancel
ANRA Technologies Launches SmartSkies DELIVERY

By Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANRA Technologies, a leader in integrated airspace management, today announced SmartSkiesTM DELIVERY, an end-to-end mobile and web-based software solution providing drone delivery services for commercial, government, and medical applications. The solution connects all the necessary stakeholders by providing the vital information and data exchanges necessary for safe, compliant, and efficient cargo and package deliveries.

