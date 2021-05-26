newsbreak-logo
Colts defensive end Ben Banogu is putting last year behind him

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts have experienced considerable turnover on the edges. Neither Justin Houston nor Denico Autry will return in 2021. They combined to take the majority of snaps and were responsible for the bulk of the team’s production at defensive end a season ago. Chris Ballard opted to rely on the continued development of former draft picks Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis, and Ben Banogu. He also chose to re-sign rotational defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

