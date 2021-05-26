Review: Monster sequel 'A Quiet Place Part II' delivers the goods, silently

A Quiet Place Part II is fast approaching and Neil Patrick Harris says that the film is awesome. The How I Met Your Mother star shared his initial read on Twitter and people are getting more excited. It’s been a long year and the film was supposed to make its debut in 2020. Now, after everything that’s occurred, people are lining up in impressive numbers to see A Quiet Place II. Some small reviews are starting to trickle in and there’s no doubt that Harris’ account of the movie is not in the minority. The first film was a big hit with audiences for both stylistic reasons and legitimate thrills. Things will be a little different this time with John Krasinski out of the picture. But, Emily Blunt looks more than up to the task of providing a throughline for the film.