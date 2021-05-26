newsbreak-logo
Review: Monster sequel 'A Quiet Place Part II' delivers the goods, silently

By Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
A solid follow-up to the unnervingly tense 2018 original, "A Quiet Place Part II" places viewers back inside the post-apocalyptic world where the rules are simple: make a noise, and you die. The particulars are a bit more complicated, and we see now how this new world order came to...

Movie Review – A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

A Quiet Place Part II, 2021. Written and Directed by John Krasinski. Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou, Wayne Duvall, and John Krasinski. SYNOPSIS:. Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the...
“Quiet Place Part II” Review: A strong and quiet type of thrilling horror

We start from the true beginning, with the dissonance of sound. A bell barks announcing a new customer entering the pharmacy. The customer’s boots are stuck along the floor.aloud Wow The noise of a customer peeling a plastic bag near a fruit stand. Join a baseball game in Little League. Enjoy the sound of bat balls, the cheers of parents and siblings, and friendly conversations on the stands.
Exciting new clip arrives for horror sequel ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’

Here’s a film that I have been waiting the best part of year (or more) to see, and in just a couple of weeks, I will be able to venture down to my local multiplex to check it out – and I cannot wait. A Quiet Place Part II is the follow-up to the smash-hit genre piece directed by John Krasinski, and we have a brief, though quite exciting new clip to share.
IndieWire

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review: John Krasinski’s Satisfying Sequel Widens World and Expands Emotion

When actor and director John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” became a smash hit in 2018 — the rare top 15 hit based on original material, easily Krasinski’s biggest success behind the camera since he started directing a decade earlier — one of the most popular narratives around its creation was a compelling one: Krasinski, not at all a “horror guy,” had finally found his filmmaking footing with a scary movie. For the film’s inevitable sequel, Krasinski has not at all let up on the thrills and chills and alien-centric terror, but he’s also bulked up on the drama, emotion, and very human pain at its center. And while his ability to direct stunning, action-driven set pieces on par with any other blockbuster has grown, so too has Krasinski’s initial motivation: to make a movie for his family.
CinemaBlend

A Quiet Place: 5 Questions We Still Have About The Horror Monsters Ahead Of Part II

This Memorial weekend, a welcome, but chilling hush will come over theaters as John Krasinski’s long-awaited horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II finally comes out. The movie will follow the 2018 hit that introduced the haunting monsters who have eliminated much of Earth’s population due to their ultra sensitivity to sound which they hunt and kill. Ahead of the return of the franchise, let’s talk through some of the questions I still have about the mysterious villains that have set off the apocalypse that the Abbotts will once again try to survive from.
Neil Patrick Harris Reviews A Quiet Place Part II: "Awesome"

A Quiet Place Part II is fast approaching and Neil Patrick Harris says that the film is awesome. The How I Met Your Mother star shared his initial read on Twitter and people are getting more excited. It’s been a long year and the film was supposed to make its debut in 2020. Now, after everything that’s occurred, people are lining up in impressive numbers to see A Quiet Place II. Some small reviews are starting to trickle in and there’s no doubt that Harris’ account of the movie is not in the minority. The first film was a big hit with audiences for both stylistic reasons and legitimate thrills. Things will be a little different this time with John Krasinski out of the picture. But, Emily Blunt looks more than up to the task of providing a throughline for the film.
Movie review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' a missed opportunity to expand story

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp, or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.
A Quiet Place – Part II (2021) Review

Beginning straight after the events of the first film with a short action-packed prelude of the first day of the end of the world invasion that led to the setting of the first film the story of this world continues with the emphasis this time being on how the family deals with the loss of someone and how the children take charge.
Video Review – Why A Quiet Place Part II Misses The Mark

EJ Moreno with a video review of A Quiet Place Part II…. For what it’s worth, A Quiet Place Part II has some solid acting and an overall display of superb technical ability. But outside of that, the film never goes the extra mile to impress. It’s a horror film without many scares, a thriller without much tension. Join critic EJ Moreno as he breaks down what works and what doesn’t work in this new John Krasinski-directed horror film.
‘A Quiet Place Part II’ might just restore your faith in sequels — and humanity

One thing’s for certain: “A Quiet Place Part II” is less, well, quiet than the first film. That should have been expected from the wicked, Mona Lisa smile on the face of Emily Blunt as her character racked her shotgun after shooting one of the monsters in the face at the close of the otherwise impeccably minimalist, deeply suspenseful 2018 thriller. Aside from that shotgun blast and a few other judiciously placed loud noises, the movie played out in near total, almost entirely dialogue-free silence.
Krasinski's 'Quiet Place' sequel chills as suspense-filled survival drama

No way could writer/director/star John Krasinski have knowingly created his horror sequel "A Quiet Place Part II" as a perfect allegory for the 2020 pandemic. The movie was completed long before its original March 2020 release date. Yet, just as the Communist Red Scare fueled the thematic flames of fright in the 1956 science-fiction classic "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," the coronavirus infects "Quiet Place Part II" with its own nasty brand of zeitgeisty angst.
John Krasinski Talks ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Writer/Director/Actor John Krasinski joins the show to discuss A Quiet Place Part II. Last year, before the theater-going industry shuttered, we were able to sit down in person with the director to chat about his horror follow up starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. A plethora of new...
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II

Emily Blunt reunites with her husband, John Krasinski, for a sequel to their 2018 genre hit A Quiet Place. Picking up where the first film left off, A Quiet Place Part II finds post-apocalyptic mother Evelyn Abbott (Blunt) traipsing through a silenced world to avoid alien attack. Now, though, she and her surviving children Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and Coffin Baby (a doll, probably), have a defense system cobbled together from Regan’s cochlear implant and a portable amplifier. With a fighting chance against the aliens, they must find a new safe haven while surviving their fellow survivors. Krasinski once again directs, but this time he’s working off a script he wrote alone (A Quiet Place originated with writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck), and while the writing is slightly less sharp this time around, over-relying on dumb horror tropes, Krasinski proves his directing meddle is no fluke. He’s not a bad actor, so it’s kind of saying something that I think he should direct more than he should act.
A Quiet Place Part II Review: John Krasinski’s Horror Sequel Continues The Story Without Adding Much New

The ending of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place is a fascinating one in that it paradoxically serves as both a satisfying conclusion and an effective cliffhanger. On the one hand, it drives home that the main characters have figured out a way to defeat the deadly alien invasion plaguing the planet, but on the other hand it’s made clear that victory is no sure thing while facing off against such a fast and powerful enemy. You are left being able to conceive how the rest of the story will play out, but at the same time are not totally confident that everything will wrap up happily. It’s a strange blend, but works perfectly for the movie that arrived with zero promise of a follow-up.