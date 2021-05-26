This Cyberpunk 2077 x Star Wars mod is stressing me out

Far Sector #12 – I’m sad to see this series come to an end. I’ve really enjoyed NK Jemisin’s exploration of the City Enduring through the eyes of Jo Mullein, the latest Green Lantern from Earth. Jemisin’s world building was incredible, with the City being portrayed as an endless complex society that is being shaken to its core by revolutionary ideas around the emotion exploit that all citizens take to keep their world stable. More than that, though, this hard science fiction series explores issues of policing on Earth, and the challenges in Jo’s life in a way that is novel and very effective. Jamal Campbell’s art is lovely throughout this series, and really breathes life into the City and its inhabitants. I’m left wanting to read more about Jo (I know she’s in the new Green Lantern series Geoffrey Thorne is writing, but the first issue didn’t exactly grab me). I don’t often think of Green Lanterns as cops, so I like the way Jemisin explored that aspect of them a little, and how she set up a few potential future storylines for her to return to (I really hope she does). I see that this series is up for an Eisner this year, and I think it’s highly deserving. This was a great read.