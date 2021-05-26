Bernard Rex Reinink
Bernard Rex Reinink of Tipton, Mich. died May 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family’s and God’s love and under the care of Hospice of Lenawee. He was born on January 11, 1948 to Bernard and Helen (Watson) Reinink in Wyandotte, Mich. and they preceded him in death. He graduated from Garden City West High School in 1966 and then attended the University of Michigan where he received his bachelor of science degree in 1970 and his masters degree in 1974.www.tecumsehherald.com