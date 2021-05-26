Bernard Rex Reinink

TECUMSEH — Michigan State Police and Tecumseh police are assuring the public that parks are safe to use following the death of an Adrian woman. Both agencies have issued statements in recent days about the safety of local parks over concerns related to the death of Jessica Marie Fox, who was last seen alive March 21 at Indian Crossing Trails in Tecumseh. She was reported missing March 22, and her body was found April 8 in the River Raisin near Comfort Road in Raisin Township, just south of the Tecumseh city limits.