Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tipton, MI

Bernard Rex Reinink

By Editorials
Tecumseh Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernard Rex Reinink of Tipton, Mich. died May 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family’s and God’s love and under the care of Hospice of Lenawee. He was born on January 11, 1948 to Bernard and Helen (Watson) Reinink in Wyandotte, Mich. and they preceded him in death. He graduated from Garden City West High School in 1966 and then attended the University of Michigan where he received his bachelor of science degree in 1970 and his masters degree in 1974.

www.tecumsehherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Wyandotte, MI
County
Lenawee County, MI
City
Brooklyn, MI
City
Tecumseh, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Tipton, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique Car#The Hillsdale Isd#Fords#Huron Valley Cranks#The Daily Bread#The Rea Literacy Center#Hospice Of Lenawee#Lenawee County Schools#Susie#Sisters In Law#Sons#Mich#Brookside Cemetery#Siena Heights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Adrian, MIwlen.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Adrian this Weekend, Morenci Next Week

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County will have COVID-19 vaccination sites in Adrian and Morenci within the next seven days. They announced that appointments are available this weekend for anyone aged 12 or older at a Pfizer vaccination clinic on Saturday from 12:30 – 2:30 PM at the Lenawee County Fairgrounds. You can pre-schedule your vaccination appointment at www.lenawee.mi.us or by phone at 517-264-4501. Walk-in appointments are also available.
Adrian, MIwlen.com

Adrian’s Automotive History Highlighted in Upcoming Presentation

Adrian, MI – Adrian District Library will be hosting an online presentation on cars that were manufactured in Adrian during the early 1900’s. Bruce Neal from the Lenawee County Historical Museum will be leading the virtual presentation. The event, titled “Adrian’s Automotive History” is scheduled for Monday, May 17th at...
Lenawee County, MI13abc.com

Still no signs of missing Lenawee County woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been more than two weeks since anyone has seen a missing Lenawee County woman, and authorities say they still have been no signs of Dee-Ann Warner. The 52-year-old wife and mother was last seen April 25 at her house on Munger Road in Franklin Township,...
Michigan StateToledo Blade

Authorities are looking for missing Michigan woman

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Authorities are seeking public help locating a missing woman last seen more than two weeks ago at her Lenawee County residence. Dee Ann Warner, 52, was last seen the evening of April 24 and early morning of April 25 at her Munger Road home in Franklin Township, according to Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

Police: Parks in Tecumseh and Lenawee County are safe to use

TECUMSEH — Michigan State Police and Tecumseh police are assuring the public that parks are safe to use following the death of an Adrian woman. Both agencies have issued statements in recent days about the safety of local parks over concerns related to the death of Jessica Marie Fox, who was last seen alive March 21 at Indian Crossing Trails in Tecumseh. She was reported missing March 22, and her body was found April 8 in the River Raisin near Comfort Road in Raisin Township, just south of the Tecumseh city limits.
Tecumseh, MITecumseh Herald

Missing

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. The missing person is 52-year-old Dee Ann Warner, from Tecumseh. She was last seen at her residence on Munger Road in Franklin Township on the evening of April 24 and the early morning hours of April 25.