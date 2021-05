With the 2021 NFL draft now behind us we are now headed for several weeks of ranking season. That’s not surprising, however, as it has happened that way for several offseasons now as it’s easy content to produce that results in quite a bit of discussion. With all of that in mind, former NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski, who now works for Pro Football Focus, released his top 32 quarterback rankings for the 2021 season on Tuesday and he has his former teammate, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, ranked right in the middle at 16th overall.